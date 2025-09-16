ETV Bharat / international

Heavy Bombing In Gaza City After Rubio Backs Israel

An Israeli army flare drifts over buildings destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City on Tuesday, witnesses told AFP, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new offensive there and its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

Rubio showed no daylight between himself and Netanyahu on a visit to Jerusalem on Monday, saying Israel could "count on our unwavering support" for its military push in the devastated Palestinian territory. Hours later, witnesses told AFP there is "heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City" which levelled homes and left people trapped under the rubble.

"We can hear their screams," said 25-year-old resident Ahmed Ghazal. Rubio's trip to Jerusalem came despite US President Donald Trump chiding Israel a week earlier for carrying out air strikes on Hamas leaders in US partner Qatar.

But Rubio took a dim view of the Qatari-brokered negotiations for a ceasefire and called Hamas, whose unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war, "barbaric animals". The Secretary of State travels to Qatar on Tuesday in an attempt to reassure the emirate, which is home to the largest US air base in the region and has assiduously courted Trump. Trump told reporters in Washington that Netanyahu "won't be hitting in Qatar" again.

France presses Palestinian statehood

Israel has launched a major new military campaign aimed at seizing Gaza City, the territory's largest urban centre, where the United Nations determined last month a million people were facing famine -- a finding rejected by Israel.

Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza civil defence agency, told AFP Tuesday that "bombing is still ongoing heavily across Gaza City, and the number of deaths and injuries continues to rise".

Bassal said the Israeli military also targeted the southern city of Khan Yunis, after the civil defence agency reported Israeli strikes killing 49 people on Monday. Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

Rubio's visit comes a week before France will lead a UN summit in which a number of US allies, angered by what they see as Israeli intransigence, plan to recognise a Palestinian state. Rubio called statehood recognition "largely symbolic", while Netanyahu -- whose government is fervently opposed to such a move -- said his country may take unspecified "unilateral steps" in response.