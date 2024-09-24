ETV Bharat / international

Head Of United Nations Calls Global Situation 'Unsustainable' As Annual Meeting Of Leaders Opens

By PTI

An increasing number of nations feel they should be allowed to avoid jail time entirely, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is issuing warnings that impunity, inequality, and uncertainty are creating an unsustainable society.

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that impunity, inequality and uncertainty are creating an unsustainable world" where a growing number of countries believe they should have a get out of jail free card. We can't go on like this, he says. Guterres is speaking as the General Assembly's annual debate among presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other leaders begins Tuesday.

Citing deepening geopolitical divisions, wars with no end in sight, climate change and nuclear and emerging weapons, he says humanity is edging towards the unimaginable a powder keg that risks engulfing the world. But, he says, the challenges we face are solvable if the international community confronts the uncertainty of unmanaged risks, the inequality that underlies injustices and grievances and the impunity that undermines international law and the UN's founding principles.

Today, a growing number of governments and others feel entitled to a get out of jail free' card, he said in a reference to the classic board game Monopoly.

