Hassan Nasrallah's speeches on Israel

Hyderabad: The Israeli military announced the death of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, following a targeted airstrike in Beirut during a meeting of the group's leadership

Here is the compilation of recent speeches made by Hassan Nasrallah on Israel:

On September 21 after the pager attacks: "Regarding the difficult reckoning, the news (response) is what you will see, not what you hear about, because we are in the most delicate, sensitive and profound phase of the confrontation. Israeli incursion into Lebanese territory is a wish and a historic opportunity for Hezbollah."

"The enemy used a civilian tool used by large segments of society and did so again on Wednesday by blowing up wireless devices. The enemy assumed that the number of pagers surpasses 4000, and thus it was intending to kill 4,000 people in one minute deliberately.

What happened is a genocide and a major massacre, to be added to the horrible massacres committed by the enemy since the creation of this cancerous tumour in our region. It can be called a declaration of war or anything else."

The Hezbollah chief addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. "We say to (Israeli Defense Minister Yoav) Gallant and (PM Benjamin) Netanyahu that the Lebanon front will not stop before the aggression on Gaza stops. The resistance in Lebanon won’t stop supporting and assisting Gaza, the West Bank, and the oppressed people in those holy lands."

On August 28, on Arbaeen Day, Nasrullah explained the delay in response to Israel

"The delay in the operation was caused by American and Israeli mobilisation, and this delay also served as a form of punishment for the enemy. We delayed our response to allow sufficient time for the ongoing negotiations concerning Gaza. We established guidelines for our response, ensuring that targets would not be civilians or enemy infrastructure, but rather military sites directly linked to the assassination operation."

"We have identified the 'Galilot' base as a primary target for Operation Arbaeen Day. This base houses Unit 8200, which specialises in intelligence gathering, eavesdropping, and espionage. It is situated 110 kilometres from the Lebanese border and just 1,500 meters from the border of Tel Aviv. No resistance platforms were hit before the operation began. The resistance successfully launched 340 missiles, and all drone sites deployed their drones despite the raids. Remarkably, no site was damaged, either before or after the operation."

"We are confronted with an Israeli narrative filled with falsehoods and intelligence failures; in contrast, our military operation was executed exactly as planned, despite all the challenging circumstances."

On August 6 on asssination of commander Sayyed Fuad Shokr in Beirut’s Dahiyeh

"We are keen on the Lebanese national interests, but no one can ask us to act with the Zionist aggression on Dahiyeh as a normal incident in the context of the ongoing battle. Our response is certainly coming and will be strong, impactful, and effective. There are still days and nights ahead of us, and we await the battlefield."

"The enemy’s calculations for going to a broad war are complex, and when it wants to go to war, it does not need a pretext. The Americans are asking for more time to work on stopping the war in Gaza, but who can trust the Americans, who have been hypocritical and deceitful for the past ten months? Our drones reached east of Acre, and one of the Iron Dome missiles failed to intercept one of the targets and fell in Nahariya, where 19 people have been injured so far."

"The enemy's army is obligated to clarify the situation in Nahariya as it must respond, while it did not acknowledge the attack in Majdal Shams because it targeted our Arab Syrian Druze brethren, reflecting misinformation and a divisive project. Iran and Syria are required to provide the resistance groups with all kinds of support, away from any direct engagement in the battle."

Nasrallah on the consequences of Israel's victory in Gaza

"If the resistance in Gaza is defeated, which it will not be, ‘Israel’ will not leave any Islamic or Christian sanctities, and there will be no Palestine, Jordan, or its ruling regime, or Syria extending to Egypt. Confrontation and resistance are required, without hesitation or submission; this is a humanitarian and religious duty. Every honourable person must confront, and the goal of this battle is to prevent ‘Israel’ from winning and to eliminate the Palestinian cause. This confrontation has a significant historic prospect for victory.

"There is a Zionist project that denies the possibility of a Palestinian state, while the resistance front seeks a unified Palestine from the sea to the river. All interim projects will dissolve as they have no future and are unrealistic."

On August 1 Nasrallah declared 'inevitable retaliation'



"You will laugh a little and cry a lot, as you do not know which redlines you have crossed. The attack on Dahiyeh is an act of war rather than a 'reaction' to what happened in Majdal Shams as propagated by the Israeli enemy. The enemy’s main target was to assassinate the senior Jihadi commander Fuad Shokr (Sayyed Mohsen. What happened in Dahiyeh is an aggression rather than an assassination. Experience shows that the resistance grows and thrives. With any assassination, Hezbollah’s line graph ascends because of its ideological affiliations."