Hassan Nasrallah: From Vegetable Vendor's Son To Hezbollah Leader

Hyderabad: As Israel Army claims to have killed Lebanon's Shia Islamist Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive airstrike on Beirut on Friday, the high profile assassination has sent shockwaves in the war-torn country especially the Hezbollah cadres, who see Nasrallah as a father figure. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani wrote in a brief post on X, “Hassan Nasrallah is dead”. However, Hezbollah was yet to issue a statement over the outfit leader's alleged killing.

Let us have a look at Hassan Nasrallah's journey from a low profile vegetable vendor's son to heading the Hezbollah.

Nasrallah holds the title of Sayyed, an honorific meant to signify the Shia cleric's lineage dating back to the Prophet Muhammad. The leader of Lebanon's militant Shia Islamist Hezbollah movement, Nasrallah is one of the best known and most influential figures in the Middle East.

Born in 1960, Hassan Nasrallah grew up in Beirut's eastern Bourj Hammoud, an impoverished neighbourhood of Beirut. where his father Abdul Karim ran a small green grocers. He was the eldest of nine children. He is married to Fatima Yassin and they have four surviving children.

"He studied religious sciences for three years in the seminaries of Najaf, Iraq, before being expelled in 1978 when Saddam Hussein cracked down on Shia activists," It was in Iraq that he met his political mentor Abbas al-Musawi.

Hezbollah was formed in June 1982 in response to Israel's invasion of Lebanon over attacks by the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO). But before he took over the reins of Hezbollah from Musawi, Nasrallah gained experience in the ranks of the Lebanese Resistance Regiments (Amal Movement).

The Rise Of Nasrallah

He became leader of Hezbollah in 1992 at the age of 32, after his predecessor Abbas al-Musawi was assassinated in an Israeli helicopter strike.

One of his first actions was to retaliate to the killing of Musawi. He ordered rocket attacks into northern Israel that killed a girl, an Israeli security officer at the Israeli embassy in Turkey was killed by a car bomb and a suicide bomber struck the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 29 people.

He steered Hezbollah's evolution from a militia founded to fight Israeli troops occupying Lebanon into a military force stronger than the Lebanese army, a powerbroker in Lebanese politics, a major provider of health, education and social services, and a key part of its backer Iran's drive for regional supremacy.

Since taking over Hezbollah in 1992, Nasrallah has been the face and driving force behind the organisation.

He called for the "liberation" of Jerusalem, and refers to Israel as "Zionist entity", advocating that all Israelis should return to their countries of origin, and that "there should be one Palestine with equality for Muslims, Jews and Christians"

A shrewd political and military leader, Nasrallah has extended the influence of Hezbollah beyond Lebanon's borders. Outside the country, Hezbollah acts like a militia.

Nasrallah, with Iran's help, has also defeated leadership challenges within Hezbollah.

In 1997, former Hezbollah leader Sheikh Subhi Tufayli led an uprising against Nasrallah, but his men disarmed the rebels.

Role In Syrian Civil War

In 2013 Nasrallah declared that Hezbollah was entering "a completely new phase" of its existence by sending of fighters into Syria to help its Iran-backed ally, President Bashar al-Assad, put down a rebellion. "It is our battle, and we are up to it," Lebanese Sunni leaders accused Hezbollah of dragging the country into Syria's war and sectarian tensions worsened dramatically.