ETV Bharat / international

Harris Says Right To Be Safe Is a Civil Right As Biden Signs Order On Gun Technology

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she believes the right to be safe is a civil right — and that means a right to live free from gun violence — as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that seeks to restrict new technologies that make guns easier to fire and obtain.

"It is a false choice to suggest you are either in favor of the Second Amendment, or you want to take everyone's guns away," Harris said during an East Room event. "I am in favor of the Second Amendment and I believe we need to reinstate the assault weapons ban."

Harris said the American people have a right to "live, work, worship and learn without fear of violence -- including gun violence."

The Democratic nominee for president leads the first-ever White House office of gun violence prevention, which aims to curb violence, help communities recover from the trauma of that violence and coordinate the federal response. But Harris often says during campaigning that she's a gun owner and insists she doesn't want to take weapons away from responsible firearms owners.

The president sat down as a crowd gathered around him to sign the order, then he handed the pen to Harris.

"Keep it going, boss," he said.

The order directs the president's staff to research how active shooter drills may cause trauma to students and educators in an effort to help schools create drills that maximize effectiveness and limit harm.

"We just have to do better and can do better," Biden said, also calling for better funding for federal law enforcement. "Never thought I'd have to sign something like this, but we do."

The order also establishes a task force to investigate the threats posed by machine-gun-conversion devices, which can turn a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic firearm, and will look at the growing prevalence of 3D-printed guns, which are printed from an internet code, are easy to make and have no serial numbers so law enforcement can't track them. The task force has to report back in 90 days — not long before Biden is due to leave office.

The president has promised he and his administration will work through the end of the term, focusing on the issues most important to him. Curbing gun violence has been at the top of the 81-year-old president's list.