Hamas Will Survive Israel's Planned Raids in Rafah: Hezbollah Chief

author img

By IANS

Published : 2 hours ago

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that Israel will not be able to eliminate Hamas even if it enters Rafah.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that Israel had failed to achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas during the initial stage of the war. Subsequently, Hamas is taking the initiative to negotiate on behalf of all Palestinian factions and focuses on reaching a halt to the Israeli aggression against Gaza and not only a ceasefire.

Beirut: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that Israel will not be able to eliminate Hamas even if it enters Rafah, a local media outlet reported.

"You have failed to achieve any of the war's targets; even the Rafah operation will not offer you an image of victory. You will not be able to get rid of Hamas or the resistance," Nasrallah said on Wednesday in a televised speech on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, showing solidarity with Hamas, the Gaza-ruling Palestinian faction.

Nasrallah said that Israel had failed to achieve its "biggest goal" -- to eliminate Hamas at the beginning of the war. After nearly six months of war, Israelis are negotiating with Hamas through mediation, local TV channel al-Manar reported.

He claimed that Hamas is negotiating on behalf of all Palestinian factions, and it aims to reach a halt to the Israeli aggression against Gaza and not only a ceasefire. The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since October 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

Read More

  1. Biden: Netanyahu 'Hurting Israel' by Not Preventing More Civilian Deaths in Gaza
  2. Aid Ship Sets Sail to Gaza Where Palestinians Face Starvation 5 Months Into War

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

The Big Brother Syndrome

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.