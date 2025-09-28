ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Urges Israel To Halt Strikes As It Searches For Two Hostages

A Palestinian man stands amid the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli strike, in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday ( AFP )

Gaza City: Hamas's armed wing urged the Israeli military to temporarily halt air strikes and withdraw from part of Gaza City on Sunday as it tried to locate two Israeli hostages it said it had lost contact with.

"The lives of the two prisoners are in real danger, and (Israeli) forces must immediately withdraw to the south of Street 8 and halt aerial operations for 24 hours starting from 18:00 today to allow attempts to rescue the prisoners," wrote the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades in a statement.

In a previous announcement, the armed group said the loss of contact was due to Israeli military operations in two southern Gaza City neighbourhoods over the previous 48 hours, where Israeli forces have stepped up air and ground assaults.

In the past, the Islamist movement announced that it had lost contact with an Israeli-American hostage, who was released a few days after that announcement.

Since launching its offensive on Gaza City, the Israeli military has repeatedly ordered Palestinians to move south.