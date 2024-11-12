Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Nations To Force Israel To Stop Its 'Aggression'

Gaza City: Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Monday called on Arab and Muslim countries to translate their pledges of support into action and take measures to stop Israeli "aggression".

"The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital would require more immediate efforts and practical solutions to force (Israel) to stop its aggression and genocide against our people," Hamas said in a statement after Arab and Muslim leaders demanded at a summit in Riyadh that Israel withdraw from occupied Palestinian territories as a precondition for regional peace.