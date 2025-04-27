ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Says Open to 5-Year Gaza Truce, One-Time Hostages Release

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army airstrike in Gaza City, on Saturday ( AP )

Cairo: Hamas is open to an agreement to end the war in Gaza that would see all hostages released and secure a five-year truce, an official said Saturday as the group's negotiators held talks with mediators.

A Hamas delegation visited Cairo to discuss with Egyptian mediators ways out of the 18-month war, while, on the ground, rescuers said Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 35 people.

Nearly eight weeks into an Israeli aid blockade, the United Nations says food and medical supplies are running out in the territory.

The Hamas official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the Palestinian militant group "is ready for an exchange of prisoners in a single batch and a truce for five years".

A statement later from Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo on Saturday evening.

The latest bid to seal a ceasefire follows an Israeli proposal Hamas rejected earlier this month as "partial". The new proposal calls instead for a "comprehensive" agreement to halt the war ignited by the group's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The rejected Israeli offer, according to a senior Hamas official, included a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the return of 10 living hostages.

Hamas has consistently demanded that a truce deal must lead to the war's end, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and a surge in humanitarian aid.

An Israeli pullout and a "permanent end to the war" would also have occurred -- as outlined by then-US president Joe Biden -- under a second phase of a ceasefire that had begun on January 19 but which collapsed two months later.

Hamas had sought talks on the second phase, but Israel wanted the first phase extended.

Israel demands the return of all hostages seized in the 2023 attack, and Hamas's disarmament, which the group has rejected as a "red line".

"This time we will insist on guarantees regarding the end of the war," Mahmud Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, said in a statement.

"The occupation can return to war after any partial deal, but it cannot do so with a comprehensive deal and international guarantees."

Later on Saturday, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan reiterated that "any proposal that does not include a comprehensive and permanent cessation of the war will not be considered."

"We will not abandon the resistance's weapons as long as the occupation persists", he said in a statement.

'The house collapsed'

Israel pounded Gaza again on Saturday.

Mohammed al-Mughayyir, an official with the territory's civil defence rescue agency, told AFP that the death toll had risen to at least 35.