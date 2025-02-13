ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Says It Will Release Hostages As Planned, Apparently Resolving Ceasefire Dispute

The militant group said Egyptian and Qatari mediators affirmed that they will work to "remove all hurdles," and that it would implement the ceasefire deal.

Hamas Says It Will Release Hostages As Planned, Apparently Resolving Ceasefire Dispute
Palestinians walk past a pile of burning garbage, as there is no refuse collection in the city and people are disposing of their rubbish in the streets, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 4:09 PM IST

Cairo: Hamas said Thursday it would release Israeli hostages as planned, apparently resolving a major dispute that threatened the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The militant group said Egyptian and Qatari mediators have affirmed that they will work to "remove all hurdles," and that it would implement the ceasefire deal.

The statement indicated three more Israeli hostages would be freed Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas' announcement. That would allow the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to continue for now, but its future remains in doubt.

Hamas had threatened to delay the next release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of failing to meet its obligations to allow in tents and shelters, among other alleged violations of the truce. Israel, with the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, had threatened to renew its offensive if hostages were not freed.

