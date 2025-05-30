ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Reviewing A Ceasefire Proposal As Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 14 In Gaza

Gaza: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 14 people in the Gaza Strip, hospital officials said Friday, while Hamas was reviewing a new Israeli-approved ceasefire proposal after giving it an initial cool response.

President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy had expressed optimism this week about brokering an agreement that could halt the Israel-Hamas war, allow more aid into Gaza, and return more of the 58 hostages still held by Hamas, around a third of whom are alive.

Experts say a nearly three-month Israeli blockade of Gaza — slightly eased in recent days — has pushed the population of roughly 2 million Palestinians to the brink of famine.

Israel's war in Gaza has killed around 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally. The war began with Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which left around 1,200 dead.

US- and Israeli-backed foundation says it distributed over 2 million meals

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said Friday that it distributed more than 2 million meals within four days of starting operations. It said that on Friday it distributed six truckloads of food at one distribution point.

Hunger and malnutrition have mounted among Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians since Israel barred entry of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies nearly three months ago, allowing a trickle of aid in only the past two weeks.

The GHF has faced criticism by aid groups and Palestinians for a chaotic roll out since it began operations this week. More than a dozen Palestinians described chaos at all three aid hubs on Thursday, with multiple witnesses reporting a free-for-all of people grabbing aid, and they said Israeli troops opened fire to control crowds.

The group said that it was committed to safely and effectively supplying food to a "large, hungry population." It said it planned to scale and build additional sites including in the north of Gaza in the coming weeks and that it was testing and adapting its distribution model to safely deliver as much aid as possible to the greatest number of people.

Families of hostages plead with Netanyahu

Families of hostages held in Gaza are pleading with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure that any agreement to end the war must include the freedom of all the hostages. There are 58 hostages left in Gaza, of whom Israel believes approximately a third are still alive.

Ayelet Samerano, the mother of Yonatan Samerano, whose body is being held in Gaza, was among the family members who met with Netanyahu on Thursday. She said the news that only 10 hostages and several bodies would be released had once again plunged the families into indescribable uncertainty.