ETV Bharat / international

'US Racist Stance Aligns With Israel': Hamas Rejects Trump Proposal To Take Over Gaza, Resettle Palestinians In Other Countries

Palestinians carry defaced pictures of U.S. President Donald Trump while protesting against his latest statements regarding the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, in the West Bank city of Ramallah Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. ( AP )

Gaza City: Palestinian militant group Hamas lashed out Wednesday at President Donald Trump's shock proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people in other countries, seemingly whether they want to leave or not.

Trump made his announcement to audible gasps during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he was hosting at the White House for talks.

In a proposal that lacked details on how he would move out more than two million Palestinians or control Gaza, Trump said he would make the war-battered enclave "unbelievable" by removing unexploded bombs and rubble, and economically redeveloping it. "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," Trump said.

He said there was support from the "highest leadership" in the Middle East and upped pressure on Egypt and Jordan to take the Gazans -- despite both governments flatly rejecting the idea. Suggesting "long-term ownership" by the United States, Trump said his idea would make it "the Riviera of the Middle East. This could be something that could be so magnificent."

Hamas, which seized sole control of Gaza in 2007, rejected the proposal, branding it a" racist" idea. "The American racist stance aligns with the Israeli extreme right's position in displacing our people and eliminating our cause," Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said in a statement.

The militant group condemned it, saying it would fan the flames of Middle East violence. The proposal "aiming for the United States to occupy the Gaza Strip" was "aggressive to our people and cause, won't serve stability in the region and will only put oil on the fire", Hamas said in the statement.

Much of Gaza was levelled in a 15-month war triggered by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, and Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for sealing a ceasefire agreement that took effect last month. Netanyahu, who has vowed to bring home hostages taken by Hamas and to crush its capabilities, said Trump's plan could "change history" and was worth "paying attention to".

Netanyahu was making the first visit by a foreign leader to the White House since Trump's return to power, for what were billed as talks on securing a second phase of the truce.

'Miserable existence'

But it quickly turned into the shock revelation of a proposal that would, if implemented, completely transform the face of the Middle East. Trump, who also floated travelling to Gaza, appeared to suggest it would not be rebuilt for Palestinians. "It should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have... lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there," he said.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas also rejected the proposal. "President Mahmud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership expressed their strong rejection of calls to seize the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians outside their homeland," Abbas's office said in a statement, adding that "legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable".