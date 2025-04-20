ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Armed Wing Says Fate Of US-Israeli Captive Unknown

People take part in a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday ( AP )

Gaza City: The fate of a US-Israeli hostage who Hamas said had featured in an Israeli truce proposal remains unknown, the group said on Saturday, separately releasing a video of another captive alive.

The body of a guard assigned to the American-Israeli, Edan Alexander, had been recovered from the site of a recent Israeli strike, Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

"But the fate of the prisoner and the rest of the captors remains unknown," the militants said. Hamas on Thursday signalled its rejection of the plan, which would have involved Alexander.

A senior Hamas official had on Monday said Israel proposed a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages, the first of whom would have been Alexander.

He is among the dozens of living and dead captives still held in Gaza, 18 months after Hamas's war with Israel began, and weeks into a renewed Israeli offensive that rescuers in Gaza said killed 54 people on Saturday.

Alexander had also featured in a proposal one month earlier from the United States Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. On Tuesday, Hamas announced it had "lost contact" with the militant unit holding Alexander following an Israeli air strike on their location in the Gaza Strip.

"We are trying to protect all the prisoners (hostages) and preserve their lives despite the brutality of the aggression... but their lives are in danger due to the criminal bombing operations carried out by the enemy army," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a statement.

The Brigades, on April 12 released a video showing Alexander alive, in which he criticised the Israeli government for failing to secure his release.

Alexander was serving as a soldier in an elite infantry unit on the Gaza border when Palestinian militants abducted him during their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the attack, 58 remain in captivity in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he believed "we can bring our hostages home without surrendering to Hamas's dictates", adding the military campaign in Gaza was "at a critical stage".

Soldier killed

Israel resumed its intense air strikes and ground offensive across Gaza on March 18 amid disagreement over the next phase in a ceasefire that lasted two months.