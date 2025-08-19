ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Accepts New Gaza Truce Plan: Official

Palestinians and Hamas fighters attend a funeral ceremony for 40 militants and civilians killed during the war with Israel, at the Shati camp for Palestinian refugees north of Gaza City on February 28, 2025. ( AFP )

Gaza City: Hamas has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, a senior member from the group said Monday, after a fresh diplomatic push to end more than 22 months of war.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar, backed by the United States, have struggled to secure a lasting truce in the conflict, which has triggered a dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

But after receiving a new proposal from mediators, Hamas said it was ready for talks. "The movement has submitted its response, agreeing to the mediators' new proposal. We pray to God to extinguish the fire of this war on our people," senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said on Facebook.

Earlier a Hamas source told AFP the group accepted the proposal "without requesting any amendments". Egypt said it and Qatar had sent the new proposal to Israel, adding "the ball is now in its court". Israel has yet to respond.

A Palestinian source familiar with the talks said mediators were "expected to announce that an agreement has been reached and set a date for the resumption of talks", adding guarantees were offered to ensure implementation and pursue a permanent solution.

According to a report in Egyptian state-linked outlet Al-Qahera, the deal proposed an initial 60-day truce, a partial hostage release, the release of some Palestinian prisoners and provisions to allow for the entry of aid.

The proposal comes more than a week after Israel's security cabinet approved plans to conquer Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, which has sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

- 'Confronted and destroyed' -

Out of 251 hostages taken during Hamas's October 2023 attack that triggered the war, 49 are still held in Gaza including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Earlier, an Islamic Jihad source said "the remaining captives would be released in a second phase", with negotiations for a broader settlement to follow.

They added that "all factions are supportive" of the Egyptian and Qatari proposal. US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!"

"The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be." Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel "will agree to an agreement in which all the hostages are released at once and according to our conditions for ending the war".

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu said he reviewed plans for the upcoming offensive in Gaza while meeting the head of the army and minister of defence and stressed that Hamas was under "extreme pressure".