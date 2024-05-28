Guterres to Honour Indian Peacekeeper Naik Dhananjay Kumar Posthumously

New Delhi: An Indian peacekeeper, Naik Dhananjay Kumar Singh, will be posthumously awarded a prestigious medal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for his sacrifice while serving with the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). Alongside over 60 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers, he will be honoured with the Dag Hammarskjold medal. The ceremony, scheduled for May 30, will be a powerful tribute to the UN's International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

India has demonstrated its commitment to global peace by being the second-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. With over 6,000 military and police personnel deployed across the globe, India's dedication is unparalleled. Tragically, almost 180 Indian peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, the highest number from any troop-contributing country.

On May 30, at the United Nations Headquarters, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will honour all UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948. He will lay a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial Site and posthumously award the Dag Hammarskjold Medals to 64 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers, including 61 who died last year.

Guterres praised the dedication and bravery of the over 76,000 United Nations peacekeepers, who work tirelessly in dangerous and unstable regions worldwide. He noted that more than 4,300 peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag. Since 1948, over two million peacekeepers from 125 countries have served in 71 UN operations globally. Currently, about 76,000 peacekeepers are deployed in 11 conflict zones across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also set to bestow the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year award upon Major Radhika Sen of the Indian Army at the UN headquarters on May 30. The UN chief has lauded Major Radhika Sen as a true leader and role model.

The theme for the 2024 International Day of UN Peacekeepers is 'Fit for the future, building better together', emphasizing the importance of UN Peacekeeping as a solution to conflicts and outlining the Secretary-General's New Agenda for Peace policy brief to enhance multilateral peace and security operations.

On May 29, 2003, the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers was established to recognize the 55th anniversary of the first UN peacekeeping mission, the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization. This day serves as a tribute to the courageous individuals, both men and women, who have dedicated themselves to serving in UN peacekeeping operations across the globe.