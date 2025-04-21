Gurudwara Vandalised In Canada's Vancouver

Ottawa: A gurudwara in Canada's Vancouver has been vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti, with its leaders blaming a small group of Sikh separatists for the act, according to a media report. The local police said it was investigating graffiti sprayed on Saturday at the Ross Street Gurdwara, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said Saturday that police are looking into the graffiti at the gurdwara, the newspaper said. He said the police do not have a suspect. The Khalsa Diwan Society, which runs the Ross Street Gurdwara, blamed the vandalism on a small group of Sikh separatists advocating Khalistan.

“This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seem to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community,” the society said in a statement. “Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect, and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikhism and to Canadian society,” it said, urging Canadians to stand strong in the face of extremism.