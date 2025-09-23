ETV Bharat / international

'Guess What, I'm Waiting In The Street': Macron Stopped By New York Police Tells Trump

New York: The New York City gridlock during the high-level UN General Assembly session did not spare even visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, whose entourage was stopped by police due to strict traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

A video going viral on social media shows Macron and his delegation standing on the sidewalk as a New York police official, while apologising to them, says that they cannot cross the road as traffic has been stopped for a motorcade.

“I’m sorry, President, I’m really sorry. Just that everything has been frozen right now. There is a motorcade coming right now this way. I’m sorry,” the police officer tells Macron.

Macron told the police official that he has to go to the French embassy, pointing to the direction across the road. “If you don't see it, let me cross,” Macron tells the police, who gesture that they can hear the cavalcade coming.

The video then shows Macron on the phone, saying with a laugh, “How are you? Guess what, I am waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you.” Sirens can be heard in the background as Macron talks on the phone, apparently with Trump.