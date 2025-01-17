ETV Bharat / international

Growth In India Slowed More Than Expected: IMF

Washington: Led by a sharper-than-expected deceleration in industrial activity, economic growth in India slowed more than anticipated and is projected to remain at 6.5 per cent till 2026, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

"Growth in India slowed more than expected, led by a sharper-than-expected deceleration in industrial activity," the IMF said in its latest update of the World Economic Outlook, according to which the global economy is holding steady. In 2023, India's growth rate was 8.2 per cent, which dropped to 6.5 per cent in 2024.

The global growth is projected at 3.3 per cent in 2025 and 2026, below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.7 per cent. The forecast for 2025 is broadly unchanged from that in the October 2024 WEO, primarily on account of an upward revision in the US offsetting downward revisions in other major economies.

Global headline inflation is expected to decline to 4.2 per cent in 2025 and to 3.5 per cent in 2026, converging back to target earlier in advanced economies than in emerging markets and developing economies, it added.

According to IMF WEO, global growth is expected to remain stable, albeit lacklustre. In the US, underlying demand remains robust, reflecting strong wealth effects, a less restrictive monetary policy stance, and supportive financial conditions. The growth is projected to be at 2.7 per cent in 2025, the report said.