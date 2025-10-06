ETV Bharat / international

Greta Thunberg Among Flotilla Activists Deported From Israel, Others Remain In Prison

This image taken from video released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry claims to show activist Greta Thunberg, right, as she is removed after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid towards Gaza on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israeli authorities said Monday that they have deported to Greece and Slovakia another 171 people detained for taking part in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, including prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Israel's foreign ministry posted on X that "the deportees were citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States." The post included photos of Thunberg and other activists wearing white T-shirts and gray sweatpants.

Israeli authorities rejected once again mistreatment accusations that have emerged in interviews with activists who were deported to Turkey, Spain and Italy over the weekend.

Lubna Tuma, a lawyer with the Adalah association representing more than 470 Global Sumud Flotilla participants who were detained last week as they attempted to break the Israeli siege of the Gaza strip, said that 150 people were still being held in Israel's Ktziot prison. Forty of them were on hunger strike.

"Some stated that they prefer that their food go to the people in Gaza," Tuma said during a live briefing on Monday that was broadcast on Adalah's and the flotilla's Instagram accounts. Others were also refusing to drink water "until medical treatment is given to all detainees," she said.