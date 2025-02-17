ETV Bharat / international

Green Growth On Agenda Of International Maritime Organisation Chief's India Visit

London: The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) will begin a three-day visit to India when he arrives in Mumbai on Wednesday for talks with senior government officials on topics including unlocking green growth and jobs to make shipping more sustainable for all.

Arsenio Dominguez is embarking on his first India tour since taking charge at the London-headquartered IMO last year and has talks scheduled with industry representatives and the seafaring community to discuss further actions to support seafarers, protect the marine environment and decarbonise shipping.

Ahead of the visit, he highlighted India’s “significant global role” in supplying a large share of the 2 million seafarers who enable international trade, as well as championing innovations in ship recycling and sustainable ports. “India is a major maritime nation with a rich seafaring heritage,” Dominguez said in a statement on Monday.

“I look forward to engaging with India’s maritime leaders and community on how we can work together to upskill and strengthen the global maritime workforce, unlock green growth and jobs, and make shipping more sustainable for all,” he said. In Mumbai, the Secretary-General will attend the 2025 Green Shipping Conclave at the Maritime Training Institute in Powai.

The event brings together industry leaders, policymakers and technologists to discuss advancements in alternative fuels, green ship technologies, sustainable port operations, and financial mechanisms. On Thursday, he will join Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal for a joint press conference at the conclave.