Green Bonds Offer Hope, And Risk, In Africa's Climate Fight

A general view of a hybrid minigrids station in Doma Town which is mainly powered by solar energy in Doma, Nassarawa State, Nigeria ( AFP )

Doma: It only took two days for Nigeria to raise $59 million through green bonds -- part of a funding drive for climate and environmental projects in a nation still hooked on oil. Africa remains a small player in the green bond market, and the debt instrument is underused -- but it is becoming a fast-growing source of funding for the world's poorest continent, which is at the forefront of climate change.

Green bonds are similar to sovereign bonds: Investors are paid interest on what is essentially a loan to the government, but in this case the money funds environmentally friendly projects. But the continent's investment risk profile means that countries pay a high interest rate to borrow money.

Nigeria is paying 19-percent interest on the green bonds it issued earlier in June. By comparison, France is paying three-percent interest on its latest green bonds. Nigeria's recent fundraising round is slated to put money into a slew of renewable energy, eco-friendly housing, conservation and infrastructure projects.

"Nigeria is a continental leader in the African green bond market," Lagos-based law firm Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie told AFP in a note.

"However, to unlock the full potential of green bonds, especially in Africa, we need stronger regulatory frameworks, better project pipelines, capacity-building for issuers and enhanced investor confidence."

Green bonds on the rise

The continent accounted for only about $5 billion of the 2.2 trillion global green bond market in 2023, according to data from the Africa Policy Research Institute. But that came on the back of a 125 percent increase in issuances that year and "significant growth" in the market, it said. Nigeria was the first African state to issue sovereign green bonds, selling $30 million in 2017 and then another $41 million in 2019.

The west African nation was following an example set by Johannesburg in 2014, when the South African municipality paved the way on the continent by issuing nearly $140 million in green bonds to investors. Since then, Kenyan developer Acorn Holdings issued east Africa's first green bonds in 2019, raising more than $40 million to finance what it called environmentally friendly student housing.

Tanzania's CRDB Bank launched its first green bonds in 2023, raising $300 million for financing renewable energy as well as infrastructure and water supply projects. The biggest coup came last year in Ivory Coast, where $1.5 billion was raised.