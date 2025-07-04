ETV Bharat / international

Greece's Firefighters Respond As Wildfires Rage Near Athens

Athens: Officials on the southern Greek island of Crete evacuated thousands of people from wildfires, while two people died in neighbouring Turkey as fires took hold in the western province of Izmir on Thursday.

About 30 kilometres (19 miles) east of Athens, another fire broke out near the port of Rafina on Thursday afternoon, local officials said.

Hot dry weather in Greece -- not unusual for this time of year -- has heightened the risk of a repeat of the summer wildfires that have hit the country in recent years.

Turkey, although spared the recent heatwaves that gripped southern Europe, has battled the effects of a long-term drought likely brought on by climate change.

On Crete, about 5,000 people were evacuated after a blaze that broke out on Wednesday evening, the president of the regional hotels' association told AFP on Thursday.

Yorgos Tzarakis said that about 3,000 tourists and 2,000 residents had been moved, mostly overnight, as a precaution from areas close to the Crete resort town of Ierapetra, in the southeast.

He said that most of the tourists had been evacuated to the north of the island.

Vice-prefect Yannis Androulakis told Greek broadcaster Mega that officials had ordered the evacuations because water bomber aeroplanes had not been able to reach the affected areas overnight.

Strong winds on three active fronts helped the fire progress, said Androulakis, some reaching nine on the Beaufort scale.

The inaccessible terrain in Crete, Greece's largest island, has also hampered the work of the firefighters there.

Two dead in Turkey

In Turkey, two wildfires broke out near Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city. In each case, three villages were evacuated.

"An elderly, bedridden patient could not be saved," said Salih Uzun, a lawmaker in Izmir for the opposition CHP party, of the blaze close to Odemis.

A forest worker in the same area died as he battled the blazes, the country's agriculture minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on X.