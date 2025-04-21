ETV Bharat / international

Global Tributes Pour In To Honour Pope Francis After His Death

Lyon (France): Tributes to Pope Francis instantly poured in from around the world, from presidents to people of all walks of life on Monday after the Vatican announced the pontiff's death at age 88.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Pope Francis and said he would always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," Modi said in a post on X.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, a country that is largely Roman Catholic, focused on the pope's impact on the church, writing on X that "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. For it to unite humans among themselves, and with nature. May this hope forever outlast him."

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who on Easter Sunday met with the pope before traveling on to India, wrote on X on Monday that his "heart goes out" to the millions of Christians who loved him, and said: "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill."

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who was one of the few official visitors to see Francis during his recent hospitalization, alluded to the pope's personal comfort and advice for her, saying "I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his counsel and his teachings, which never failed me, not even in times of trial and suffering."

Francis' death, she said, "deeply saddens us, as we are saying goodbye to a great man and a great shepherd."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recalled the pontiff as an inspiration for the entire world, not just Christians.

"He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate," she tweeted. "My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis' legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the late Pope Francis as a "defender" of "humanism and justice", and praised his efforts to promote dialogue between the Orthodox and Catholic churches.

Putin praised "wise" Pope Francis as a "consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice," in a letter to the Vatican published by the Kremlin, adding he had "actively promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches."