ETV Bharat / international

Global Talent Acquisition Day - Honouring Work Of Talent Acquisition Professionals

Hyderabad: Global Talent Acquisition Day is celebrated every year on the first Wednesday in September, this year, it falls on September 4. It was started in 2018 by KRT Marketing, a global talent acquisition agency, to honour the work of talent acquisition professionals. These professionals are crucial as they find the right employees for companies, making their work essential but often unnoticed. This day is a way to recognise their important role in the job market.

History Behind The Day:

KRT Marketing Agency, in partnership with The Association for Talent Acquisition Professionals (ATAP), established Global Talent Acquisition Day in 2018. They aimed to express gratitude to individuals in talent acquisition for their diligent efforts, which frequently remain unnoticed. This inaugural event occurred on September 5, 2018.

What is Talent Acquisition?

Talent acquisition is how a company finds, hires, and brings on board the right people to meet its business objectives and improve its operations. It involves assessing future talent needs, sourcing potential candidates, and then hiring, assessing, and integrating them into the organisation. This process often involves the HR department, specialists, and top-level executives. Talent acquisition is the initial step in a company's overall strategy for managing its workforce, which includes hiring, training, evaluating, compensating, and keeping employees.

Why Talent Acquisition is important?:

Finding and hiring the right people is key to a company's success. Good employees lead to better work, smart choices, and motivated teams. Talent acquisition focuses on the future, looking for candidates who might grow into leaders and make significant contributions. This approach helps keep the company's workforce strong and successful.

A strong hiring plan starts with evaluating a candidate's abilities and how they can benefit the company. It also includes regular updates to create a good impression. This makes candidates feel appreciated after they're hired, increasing their chances of staying with the company. This leads to less staff leaving, which helps keep knowledge and stability within the organisation.

Talent Acquisition process:

1. Analysis of organizational needs