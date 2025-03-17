ETV Bharat / international

Global Recycling Day: Bringing Together Individuals, Organisations To Promote Sustainable Practices

Every year March 18 is celebrated around the world as Global Recycling Day. It’s a day that began as a recycling initiative and has grown into a global event and holiday. It encourages every human being to take the time to consider how they produce waste and to make an effort to divert some of that trash from the world’s landfills to recycling centers.

Around the world, over 1.4 billion tons of landfill waste are produced each year, and that figure is expected to exceed 2.3 billion tons by 2026. That figure alone should compel people to observe this holiday so they can view their garbage differently and look for ways to recycle more.

History of Global Recycling Day: Global Recycling Day was first established in 2018 by the Global Recycling Foundation, a non profit organization that aims to promote the importance of recycling and support sustainable development. The day is recognized by the United Nations and is celebrated around the world.

The first Global Recycling Day was celebrated on March 18, 2018, and since then it has become an annual event that brings together individuals, organizations, and governments to promote recycling and sustainable practices. The day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of waste on the environment and encourage people to take action to protect the planet for future generations.

Why is Recycling Important: Recycling is a key part of the circular economy, helping to protect our natural resources. Each year the ‘Seventh Resource’ (recyclables) saves over 700 million tonnes in CO2 emissions and this is projected to increase to 1 billion tons by 2030. When it comes to paper and paper packaging, over 83% is recycled in Europe, keeping fibres in the loop longer and extending the benefits of their renewable origin.

As recycling has become a regular part of our lives, this has helped to reduce the need for landfill and more costly forms of disposal. Recycling also reduces the need for extracting (mining, quarrying and logging), refining and processing raw materials all of which create substantial air and water pollution. This helps to save energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping to tackle climate change.

How Can You Get Involved in Global Recycling Day:

Learn about recycling: Take some time to learn about the recycling process, what can and cannot be recycled, and how recycling helps to reduce waste and conserve resources. You can find more information on what you can and can’t recycling here.

Take action: Start by making small changes in your daily routine, such as using reusable bags and water bottles, reducing food waste, and properly disposing of hazardous materials. You can also participate in local recycling programs and volunteer for community clean-up events.