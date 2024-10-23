ETV Bharat / international

Global Media And Information Literacy Week - Know Its Significance

Hyderabad: Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week 2024 will be celebrated worldwide from October 24-31, culminating in a global conference hosted by UNESCO in Amman, Jordan, on October 30-31.

Since its inception in 2011, Global MIL Week has been a platform for stakeholders globally to share ideas and promote Media and Information Literacy for all. It is an annual event organised by UNESCO to raise awareness of the importance of media and information literacy (MIL) and to celebrate the progress made towards achieving MIL for all.

What is Media and Information Literacy

Around the world, people are experiencing a significant surge in access to information and communication. While some may lack access to information, others are inundated with printed materials, broadcasts, and digital content. Media and Information Literacy (MIL) addresses fundamental questions that individuals often contemplate.

How can we access, search, critically evaluate, use, and contribute content wisely, whether online or offline? What are our rights in both digital and non-digital realms? What ethical concerns are associated with information access and usage? How can we harness media, information, and communication technologies (ICTs) to foster equality, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, peace, freedom of expression, and information access

Background

In 2021, the UN General Assembly decided to commemorate MIL week, citing the need for the dissemination of factual, timely, targeted, clear, accessible, multilingual and science-based information. The resolution recognises that the substantial digital divide and data inequalities that exist among different countries and within them, can be addressed in part by improving people's competencies to seek, receive and impart information in the digital realm.

Each individual needs to be equipped with media and information literacy competencies to understand the stakes and to contribute to and benefit from information and communication opportunities.

MIL, commemorated annually, is a major occasion for stakeholders to review and celebrate the progress achieved towards 'Media and Information Literacy for All'.