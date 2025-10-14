ETV Bharat / international

Global Goal To End Deforestation Nowhere Near Being Met: Experts

Lábrea: Deforestation "has not meaningfully declined" despite a global pledge to halt forest destruction, but next month's UN climate summit in the Amazon could mark a turning point, experts said Tuesday.

Last year, an area of the world's forests larger than Scotland was cleared primarily to make way for agriculture, according to an annual deforestation assessment by a broad global coalition of researchers and activists.

Tropical primary forests -- particularly carbon-rich and ecologically biodiverse environments -- were the hardest hit, with 6.7 million hectares (16.6 million acres) lost in 2024.

The report also highlighted persistent but overlooked levels of forest degradation, where land is damaged but not razed entirely, mostly owing to logging, road building and fires lit to clear land.

Rates of deforestation remain stubbornly high despite a commitment made by more than 140 leaders at the UN COP summit in 2021 to stamp it out by the end of the decade.

"Deforestation has not meaningfully declined since the beginning of the decade, and we're already halfway through," Erin Matson, an expert at the Climate Focus think tank and co-author of the latest assessment, told reporters.

"Every year we are losing this level of forests."

Deforestation worldwide in 2024 was 3.1 million hectares above the maximum possible level to align with meeting the 2030 goal, the report said.

Globally, deforestation is overwhelmingly driven by the expansion of permanent agriculture, which accounted for 85 percent of all forest loss over the past decade.

"But another important and growing driver is mining and extractives for gold, for coal, and increasingly for the metals and minerals required for the renewable energy transition," Matson said.