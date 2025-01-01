ETV Bharat / international

Global Family Day 2025: Let's Start The Year With Love, Unity, Appreciation

Hyderabad: The Global Family Day is observed on January 1, setting the tone for the new year with a message of unity, love and appreciation for the families we cherish. Most people wish for world peace and many people are working toward making the planet a better place.

One of the most important ways to experience less violence and more peace may be related to building and strengthening families. The connection between world peace, communities and families is what Global Family Day implies.

History Of Global Family Day

Proposed in November 1997, the idea for the day was sparked by a book called 'One Day In Peace', which was published on January 1, 2000 by the United Nations. The International Decade for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for the Children of the World was established by the UN General Assembly at about the same time.

UN members were formally invited to declare January 1 as Global Family Day later in 1999. There are a host of reasons why Global Family Day needs to be celebrated.

Its Significance

Global Family Day, which emphasises the value of fostering harmony and unity in diversity, is also referred to as World Peace Day. Raising awareness of wars and conflicts and how we can unite to bring about peace and happiness is one of the best ways to commemorate Global Family Day.

We can also plan an educational webinar for our local community and encourage everyone to join us in celebrating hope and peace. Global Family Day is not just a ceremonial event. In a world frequently split by disputes and conflict, it is a call to action for peace and understanding. Promoting peace, creating a sense of global community and increasing awareness of global issues are all part of celebrating this day.

Role of Family Traditions in Global Family Day

Family customs are important because many people view the day as a chance to start new or revive customs that deepen ties.

For example, as a fun way to remember ancestors and tell family stories, some residents of Italy create "family trees."

Others might start a custom of exchanging New Year's wishes and objectives, which would foster a positive atmosphere and help the year begin peacefully.

