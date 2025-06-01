ETV Bharat / international

Global Day Of Parents: A Day To Promote Good parenting Worldwide

Hyderabad: There are many holidays throughout the year on which we appreciate and express gratitude and love to our parents and grandparents. While traditions for Global Day of Parents are similar to those of other celebrations like Mothers’ Day and Fathers’ Day, today, some people go beyond simple gift-giving and flowers. This day is not just about saying "thank you" — it's about strengthening family bonds, promoting parental education, and spreading awareness of the struggles many parents face globally.

Emphasising the critical role of parents in the upbringing of children, the Global Day of Parents recognises the vital role played by both mothers and fathers in caring, teaching, nurturing and protecting children. The Global Day of Parents provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents for their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship. Parenthood is a common possession and common value of all human beings, regardless of where they live or what ethnic group they come from. Global Day of Parents is a time to stress that fact and to promote principles of good parenting worldwide.

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents, to be observed annually in honour of parents throughout the world. The inaugural commemoration took place in 2013, signifying a critical turning point in the global recognition of the roles that parents play. As part of this year’s observance, the theme is set as 'Raising Parents: Empowering every family to thrive.'

The Global Day of Parents 2025 serves as a powerful reminder of how important parents are in the development of their children and society. It emphasises the following key values:

Global Day of Parents: A timeline

In 1987, 'Parenting' magazine debuted; Its circulation reached more than 2.2 million before its final issue was released in 2013.

On August 5, 1994, the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution establishing the fourth Sunday in July as National Parents’ Day.

In 1994, the UN General Assembly declared the International Year of the Family

In 1998, 'The Parent Trap', the quintessential movie about the parent-child relationship, is released.

Surveys about abuse of Parents

According to a 2022 report by HelpAge India, 35% of elders suffered abuse at the hands of their sons, and 21% reported abuse by their daughters-in-law. About 2% of elders were abused by their house help, who is not a family member. The abuse reported ranged from ‘disrespect’ and ‘verbal abuse’ to ‘neglect’ and ‘physical violence.

Ways to celebrate the day

Gift giving: Before you start clutching your coins, don’t panic! Giving gifts on the Global Day of Parents doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. Sentimental gifts, often ones that are handmade, are priceless and will hold a lot of significance to your hard-working parent!

Help those in need: While being a parent is amazing, it’s also full of hardship. Some struggle more than others. Charities like Parenting Place and Plunket help parents on a daily basis and will benefit from donations, big and small. You can also help by volunteering!

Show gratitude: You don’t have to spend any money to celebrate the Global Day of Parents. Telling your parent how much you appreciate what they do is a priceless but significant way of expressing your gratitude. Better yet, write it down so they can read it whenever they want.

Some Inspirational Global Day of Parents Quotes

“Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world, you had to earn it.” - Ann Brashares

“The heart of a parent is a masterpiece of nature.” - Antoine François Prévost

“Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first.” - Matthew L. Jacobson

“Love your parents. We are so busy growing up, we often forget they are also growing old.” - Unknown