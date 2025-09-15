ETV Bharat / international

'Ghost Town': Scenes Of Destruction After Israeli Army Withdraws From Khan Yunis District

Khan Yunis: Displaced Palestinians are returning to inspect their homes in the Hamad City residential area of Khan Yunis in Gaza, after the Israeli army classified it as a safe zone while urging residents to evacuate.

The residents who have been displaced multiple times by Israel say the place looks like a ghost town, given the widespread destruction in the housing complex. The Israeli military has issued multiple evacuation warnings for Gaza City, but many residents say they have nowhere else to go, noting that Israel has repeatedly struck the area in the south where it has urged people to move.

"After the military operation in Hamad ended and it was declared a green zone, they said we could go back. We returned to destruction and devastation, as you can see. I came back and found my home destroyed. I couldn't retrieve any of my kids' belongings or clothes. My husband died in the war, and I was left completely alone," Islam Abu Al-Saud, a displaced Gazan and former resident of Hamad City, told AFP.

"It's like a ghost town - not suitable for living. There aren't any services available, and I was not able to recover any of my children’s belongings. They destroyed it," Al-Saud said.

Hazem Suleiman, another displaced Gazan, said when they reached the city, they were shocked to see so many towers, which once housed a large population, had collapsed.

"We came to our homes and found them destroyed, so we will have to live in tents once again," Suleiman said.

Palestinian families streamed out of Gaza City on Sunday, some crammed into pick-up trucks, others on foot, as Israeli forces pressed their assault on the territory's main urban centre. Parents carried their children while the elderly hobbled along, an AFP journalist reported.

A man in a wheelchair and another on crutches were among the long line of people heading south under Israeli military orders. The military has issued multiple evacuation warnings for Gaza City, but many residents have told AFP they have nowhere else to go, noting that Israel has repeatedly struck the area in the south where it has urged people to move.

The scenes of mass flight from Gaza City came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel in a show of support, despite an Israeli strike in Qatar this week.

The Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, issued a warning on Sunday to those in Gaza's port area and Al-Rimal neighbourhood to evacuate immediately to a "humanitarian zone" in the south, where Gazans say there is no more space to pitch tents.