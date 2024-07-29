ETV Bharat / international

Germany: Will Not Be 'Intimidated' By Putin's Threat To Relaunch Nuclear Weapons Production

Berlin, Germany: Germany said on Monday it was not deterred by Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the United States confirms its intention to deploy missiles to Europe. "We will not be intimidated by such statements," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a government press conference.

In early July, Washington and Berlin announced that the "episodic deployments" of long-range US missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, to Germany would begin in 2026.

Putin on Sunday threatened to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the plans go ahead.

"If the United States carries out such plans, we will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities," Putin said during a naval parade in Saint Petersburg.

Putin added that now in Russia "the development of a number of such systems is in the final stages".

"We will take mirror measures in deploying them, taking into account the actions of the US, its satellites in Europe and in other regions of the world," the Russian president warned.

Such missiles, which can travel between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (300-3,400 miles), were the subject of an arms control treaty signed by the US and the Soviet Union in 1987.

But both Washington and Moscow withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, each accusing the other of violations.

Russia subsequently said it would not restart production of such missiles as long as the United States did not deploy missiles abroad.

Putin said that "important Russian administrative and military sites" would fall within the range of such missiles that "could in the future be equipped with nuclear warheads, such that our territories would be within around 10 minutes" of a strike being launched.