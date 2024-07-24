ETV Bharat / international

Germany Bans 'Hezbollah-linked' Group - Hamburg Islamic Centre

A police officer stands outside the Islamic Center Hamburg with the Imam Ali Mosque during a raid Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Hamburg, Germany. ( AP )

Berlin, Germany: Germany on Wednesday banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre, a Muslim religious association that has been under investigation for several months over its alleged support for Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it "banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre and its affiliated organisations throughout Germany to date, as it is an Islamist extremist organisation pursuing anti-constitutional objectives".

Accusing the group of being a "direct representative of the Iranian 'revolutionary leader'", the ministry said the centre also spreads Tehran's ideology "in an aggressive and militant manner".

The group is believed to propagate anti-Semitism, something that Germany has been battling to stem amid a jump in cases following Israel's war on Gaza in response to the deadly attack by Hamas militants on Israeli soil.