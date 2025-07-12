ETV Bharat / international

German Backpacker Found After 12 Days Missing In Australian Bush

Sydney: Lost German backpacker Carolina Wilga was found alive but "ravaged by mosquitoes" on Friday, 12 days after going missing in remote bushland in Western Australia.

A member of the public found the 26-year-old on a bush track at the edge of a nature reserve, and she has been taken to hospital in Perth for treatment, police said.

"She's been ravaged by mosquitoes. She's obviously been through an amazing journey, a trauma, and no doubt will be a testimony demonstrating her bravery in the circumstances out there," WA police inspector Martin Glynn told reporters.

"I think once we do hear her story, it will be a remarkable story."

Television images showed her gingerly climbing the steps into a light turboprop plane to be flown out for medical treatment, wearing a long beige dress and blue cardigan.

Wilga had been last seen on June 29 arriving in a Mitsubishi van at a general store in the small agricultural community of Beacon, northeast of Perth.

Police found the van on Thursday apparently abandoned after getting stuck in dense bushland north of there, sparking a major land and air search of the area.

"She's obviously coped in some amazing conditions. There's a very hostile environment out there, both from flora and fauna. It's a really, really challenging environment to cope in," Glynn said.

No serious injuries

"The weather conditions have been really adverse, with temperatures getting down to zero. Night has been rain. There's been reports of all sorts of challenges in that terrain."