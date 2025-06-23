Geopolitical Turbulence: Indian Flyers To Europe And US Face Longer Routes And Delays

New Delhi: The Israel-Iran conflict may be playing out over West Asian skies, but its turbulence is being felt thousands of kilometres away – by Indian passengers headed to Europe and the United States.

With multiple countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, and Jordan, shutting their airspace to civilian flights, Indian airlines have been forced to chart longer, costlier routes. The result: extended flight durations, mounting delays, and rising fares - turning transcontinental journeys into endurance tests for travellers and logistical challenges for carriers.

Iran has fully closed its airspace to civilian aircraft since mid‑June after US-supported Israeli attacks on nuclear sites.

Iraq suspended all commercial flights and shut airspace shortly after Iran. Jordan closed its airspace twice as missiles crossed into its territory. According to FlightRadar24, Syira also closed its airspace. Israel declared full airspace closure, grounding all civilian flights including at Ben Gurion Airport. Lebanon effectively closed its airspace effectively closed with civilian flights highly restricted. Pakistan closed its airspace earlier in April following the Pahalgam terror attack and continues to remain off-limits for Indian carriers - exacerbating Westbound routing challenges.

Airlines continue to avoid airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel, rerouting via safer corridors like the Caspian Sea, or Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Airspace closures have triggered a domino effect, grounding flights and stranding thousands across the region.

Routes from India to Europe and the US now bypass Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq — instead looping via Central Asia, Russia, or Middle East and Mediterranean corridors. Flight durations have increased by 1.5–3 hours on many India–Europe routes, with similar extensions on India–US flights.

Detours lead to more fuel burn, crew duty time, and air navigation charges, pushing fares up globally: Europe routes are seeing 30–45 per cent increases and Gulf routes 8–12 per cent.

Air India is explicitly avoiding Iran, Iraq, and Israel, warning of longer trips to Europe, North America, and even UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. Meanwhile, a British Airways flight from Chennai to London was forced into a mid-air U-turn when Iranian airspace closed unexpectedly.

IndiGo has had flight time to Central Asian destinations increase by three hours or more. Air India has had to divert most North America-bound flights to Vienna or Copenhagen in order to refuel their aircraft so that they can continue their flights. SpiceJet flights from north India have also added a few hours of flight time due to the airspace closure including their Dubai-Delhi route.

IndiGo flights to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, have added three more hours to their route as they go around Pakistani airspace into Central Asia. IndiGo has cancelled all of its operations to Almaty, Kazakhstan, since April 25.

The heart of the disruption lies in the strategic geography of West Asia. Major air corridors over Iran and Iraq form the shortest path between India and key destinations in Europe and the eastern United States.

For Indian carriers like Air India and IndiGo, the West Asia air corridor is an essential link for flights heading westward. In the current scenario, these airlines have had to abandon traditional flight paths that traverse the Persian Gulf, Iran, Iraq, and parts of the Levant.

"Most of the flights to Europe, the US and the Middle East are facing problems," Group Capt Anupam Banerjee (Retd) , former spokesperson of the Indian Air Force, told ETV Bharat. "Had Pakistan airspace not been closed, it would have been easier to fly to destinations in the north like in Russia."

Banerjee said that westbound flights from Delhi and other north Indian cities have been majorly affected. "It is a double whammy because of Pakistan closing its airspace for Indian carriers,” he said. "Pakistan too is affected as its eastbound flights have to make major detours because India closed its airspace to Pakistani carriers."

However, he said that the routes to the Gulf nations from India have not been affected that much. For example, flights from Delhi to Dubai can take the route via Gujarat.

According to another Indian aviation expert who spoke to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity, passengers coming to India from Europe will have to take large detours over oceans.

"This will make travel longer and more expensive," the expert explained. "There will be long transit periods. When you fly over the oceans, you have to stop in certain countries to refuel."

The expert said that flights to Europe from India are stopping in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for more than four hours.

"It depends upon the connecting flights," the expert said.

The consequences for passengers have been immediate and frustrating. Travellers have reported delayed arrivals at European and US destinations, leading to missed connections, rescheduled flights due to limited aircraft and crew availability, increased fatigue, especially for elderly passengers and those with infants, due to longer airborne hours, and confusion over cancellations as some European airlines chose to suspend operations temporarily rather than detour.

As all airlines scramble to use the same limited safe corridors - especially over Turkey, Egypt, and parts of Central Asia - air traffic congestion has become a serious issue. Holding patterns, longer taxiing times, and rerouting due to saturation of particular air corridors are adding to delays.

While the Israel–Iran conflict has primarily been a security crisis centred in West Asia, its ripple effects have disrupted air travel thousands of kilometres away. Indian passengers flying westward now find themselves caught in the crosshairs of geopolitics - not through missile fire, but through prolonged travel, unpredictable schedules, and rising expenses.