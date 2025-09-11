ETV Bharat / international

Public Movement Allowed For Few Hours Amid Extended Prohibitory Orders In Violence-Hit Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal Army on Thursday extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu Valley while allowing public movement during specific windows, even as the Himalayan nation gradually returned to normal after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

Even as the troops continued to guard the streets, the situation remained mostly peaceful in the rest of the country except for two deaths and over a dozen injuries in Nepal army gunfire in a thwarted escape from a prison southeast of Kathmandu.

The curfew order imposed in three districts of Kathmandu valley -- Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur – was relieved from 6 am, a notice by Nepal Army said.

After allowing a few hours for movement to the general public to carry out essential works, the restrictive orders will be in place from 10 am till 5 pm, the notice issued by the army.

After a relaxation from 5 pm to 7 pm, night curfew will follow from 7 pm till 6 am on Friday, it added.

People were seen rushing to the markets, shops and groceries to buy essential goods as soon as the curfew was lifted. There were few vehicles on the roads, which still bore marks of the violence that had erupted since Sunday and resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Oli on Tuesday.

The curfew was imposed by the army since 5 pm on Wednesday to maintain law and order and the Nepalese troops on Wednesday patrolled the streets to restore order and to quell possible violence “under the guise of agitation.”

The army, which took control of security from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, warned that any form of demonstrations, vandalism, arson, or attacks on individuals and property would be treated as criminal acts and dealt with accordingly.