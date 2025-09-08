Gen Z Movement In Nepal: Why Things Suddenly Turned So Violent?
At least 15 dead and around 200 injured in Gen Z-led protest in Nepal, following Oli administration’s move to ban 26 social media platforms.
Kathmandu: Youngsters belonging to what is commonly known as Gen Z (meaning people born between 1997 and 2012) hit the streets of Kathmandu and other cities on Monday. By 10 am, their numbers had already swelled from hundreds to thousands at Kathmandu’s Maitighar Mandala, near the seat of the government, Singha Durbar.
Draped in Nepal’s double-triangle flags, the young protesters were playing Nepali national songs while holding placards that read ‘End Corruption’; ‘Ban Corruption, Not Social Media’ and so forth.
By midday, as the crowds of protesters continued to swell, things started getting out of control. As the riot-controlled police watched, several protesters – not sure whether Gen Z or others - started climbing the walls of Singha Durbar and trespassing the high-security zone housing key ministries. About two kilometres away, another group of protesters vandalized the walls of the Parliament complex.
That’s when things went haywire. As police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets, scores of protesters were injured. By 5 pm, 15 people had already died while receiving treatment, while some 200 protesters had already been rushed to nearby hospitals. Despite curfew announcements in riot-affected areas, the situation had not returned to normal. Several journalists are among those injured.
What Triggered The Protest?
Such widespread opposition to the social media ban is believed to have sparked the Gen Z movement nationwide. In fact, no opposition party politician, including the Maoist leader, Puspa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, had liked the Oli government’s move to ban all leading social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit and WeChat, to name a few.
While most went offline beginning last Thursday at midnight, TikTok and Viber, which were already registered in Nepal, remained online.
Advocates of freedom of speech, including journalists, protested against the move.
Who Organised The Protest?
A little-known youth group called Hami Nepal (We Nepal) had called the protest. Its leader, Sudan Gurung, describes the group as "non-political and independent". But several opposition politicians, including controversial businessman Durga Prasain, and the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Gyanendra Shahi, were quick to extend solidarity.
Perhaps the most influential backer among those trying to throw their weight behind Monday’s protests was Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, who is also a popular rapper with a huge social media following. On Sunday, he wrote on Facebook that although he would not join the youngsters’ protest, he was firmly behind them.
September 7, 2025
National Security Council Meeting Summoned
As Kathmandu and other towns struggled to return to normal, Prime Minister KP Oli summoned a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the ground situation plus the next possible course of action. Soon afterwards, he was scheduled to chair an emergency cabinet meeting, which was expected to lift the ban on social platforms.
But the damage has been done, as illustrated by the loss of lives and property on Monday.
Civil Society Reacts
The security crackdown has sparked angry reactions from civil society groups as well as the general masses.
“It’s a heinous crime to kill citizens while trying to cover up corruption and wrongdoing,” the Human Rights and Peace Society said in a statement, adding, “A government that resorts to such brutal acts can’t be called democratic. So our conclusion is that this government has already lost its moral ground.”
According to analysts, this movement is likely to force KP Oli, his coalition partner Sher Bahadur Deuba and other older generation leaders towards retrospection and change.
Protest To Continue
The organizers of the protest have stated that the movement would continue despite “the infiltration [of various vested interest groups]”. They are unclear who the real infiltrators are and which political party or group they represent.
In a statement, the Gen Z Movement Nepal stated: “Our peaceful movement for justice, accountability and good governance was affected by vandalism, trespassing of Parliament complex by infiltrators. Let us make it clear that this was not our goal.”
It added: “Our movement is not directed against any building or institution. [Rather], it is against misuse of public funds and betrayals…We are in favour of peace, we are in favour of justice, and we are in favour of our [secure] future.”
