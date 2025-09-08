ETV Bharat / international

Gen Z Movement In Nepal: Why Things Suddenly Turned So Violent?

People stage a massive protest against the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, outside the parliament building, in Kathmandu on Monday. ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Youngsters belonging to what is commonly known as Gen Z (meaning people born between 1997 and 2012) hit the streets of Kathmandu and other cities on Monday. By 10 am, their numbers had already swelled from hundreds to thousands at Kathmandu’s Maitighar Mandala, near the seat of the government, Singha Durbar.

Draped in Nepal’s double-triangle flags, the young protesters were playing Nepali national songs while holding placards that read ‘End Corruption’; ‘Ban Corruption, Not Social Media’ and so forth.

By midday, as the crowds of protesters continued to swell, things started getting out of control. As the riot-controlled police watched, several protesters – not sure whether Gen Z or others - started climbing the walls of Singha Durbar and trespassing the high-security zone housing key ministries. About two kilometres away, another group of protesters vandalized the walls of the Parliament complex.

That’s when things went haywire. As police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets, scores of protesters were injured. By 5 pm, 15 people had already died while receiving treatment, while some 200 protesters had already been rushed to nearby hospitals. Despite curfew announcements in riot-affected areas, the situation had not returned to normal. Several journalists are among those injured.

What Triggered The Protest?

Such widespread opposition to the social media ban is believed to have sparked the Gen Z movement nationwide. In fact, no opposition party politician, including the Maoist leader, Puspa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, had liked the Oli government’s move to ban all leading social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit and WeChat, to name a few.

While most went offline beginning last Thursday at midnight, TikTok and Viber, which were already registered in Nepal, remained online.

Advocates of freedom of speech, including journalists, protested against the move.

Who Organised The Protest?

A little-known youth group called Hami Nepal (We Nepal) had called the protest. Its leader, Sudan Gurung, describes the group as "non-political and independent". But several opposition politicians, including controversial businessman Durga Prasain, and the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Gyanendra Shahi, were quick to extend solidarity.

Perhaps the most influential backer among those trying to throw their weight behind Monday’s protests was Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, who is also a popular rapper with a huge social media following. On Sunday, he wrote on Facebook that although he would not join the youngsters’ protest, he was firmly behind them.