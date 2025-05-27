ETV Bharat / international

Gazan Boy Battles For Life After Losing Family In Airstrike

Khan Yunis: Three-year-old Amr al-Hams from Gaza has been fighting for his life at Nasser Hospital. Amr was seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike last April that hit his grandfather’s house in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The attack killed his mother, brother, and grandfather. His only remaining family member is his grandmother, Ibtisam.

Amr has suffered multiple serious injuries to his head, abdomen, and legs. Dr. Fidaa al-Nadi, the paediatrician treating him said that he has cerebral palsy. "He has a tube in his larynx because his upper respiratory system is not functioning well," the paediatrician added.

“He is now waiting for an urgent referral to deal with his case to rescue him, and he may make it and survive”, said Dr. Fidaa al-Nadi. “We have no equipment, no medicine, and no food. Many children are dying,” she said.

Amr's grandmother, Ibtisam, who was sitting by his bedside, said, “He is suffering from dehydration and malnutrition. He lives on just a few drops of milk. There is no proper treatment.”

Meanwhile, a controversial US-backed aid group for Gaza announced Monday that it had begun distributing food in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, and decried Hamas "death threats" against organizations supporting its operations.

The Gaza Humanitarian foundation (GHF) said in a statement that it "commenced operations in Gaza today, delivering truckloads of food to its Secure Distribution Sites, where distribution to the Gazan people began."

"More trucks with aid will be delivered tomorrow, with the flow of aid increasing each day." The organization, based in Geneva since February, has promised to distribute some 300 million meals in its first 90 days of operation.

The announcement came as Israel is facing global condemnation over the conditions in Gaza, where it has been at war since Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack.

A nearly three-month total blockade on Gaza has only begun to ease in recent days, amid warnings of looming famine.