Gaza Plan: Hamas Rejects Proposal To Leave Territory Under Trump Plan, Says No To Disarmament

The Hamas leader said the second phase of negotiations requires a more complex discussion, and it is not as easy as the first phase.

A displaced Palestinian man carries his belongings as he walks past destroyed buildings in the heavily damaged Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. (AP)
By AFP

Published : October 12, 2025 at 7:02 AM IST

3 Min Read
Doha: Hamas stands ready to fight if war resumes in Gaza and rejects proposals to leave the territory under US President Donald Trump's peace plan, a senior official told AFP on Saturday.

Political bureau member Hossam Badran also predicted difficult negotiations ahead, suggesting the key question of disarmament could be a sticking point for the Palestinian militant group.

He was speaking in Doha -- where Israel struck a Hamas meeting last month, killing six people -- as a ceasefire holds in Gaza ahead of a Monday deadline for the release of Israeli hostages captured during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks. However, many parts of US President Donald Trump's proposal have still not been agreed, including Hamas's disarmament and plans for post-war governance.

This photo shows the document that lays out the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (AP)

Does Hamas intend to retain its weapons?

Hossam Badran: "It is important to note that Hamas's weapons are not the only ones. Today we are talking about weapons that are the weapons of the entire Palestinian people, and weapons in the Palestinian case are a natural thing and a part of history, the present, and the future.

"That is the natural situation, as I said, for every people living under occupation... (and) what weapons are they talking about? Are they talking about tanks? About fighter jets? About advanced weaponry? The weapons possessed by Hamas and by the resistance are individual weapons for the defence of the Palestinian people."

What happens if Israel attacks again?

Hossam Badran: "I believe that all observers and followers did not expect this war to continue for two years, while the resistance, with the help of the Qassam Brigades and others, remains capable of steadfastness, endurance, and directing blows at the occupation army.

A displaced Palestinian woman sits on the remains of a destroyed building in the heavily damaged Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. (AP)

"We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed."

How does Hamas view the next negotiations?

Hossam Badran: "The second phase of negotiations requires a more complex discussion, and it is not as easy as the first phase. The second phase of the Trump plan, as it is clear from the points themselves, contains many complexities and difficulties. This requires negotiations, perhaps longer, but it also requires, before that, a Palestinian national dialogue to arrive at a Palestinian national answer."

Will Hamas leave the Gaza Strip?

Hossam Badran: "The Hamas leaders present in the Gaza Strip are present on their land, the land they have lived on for many years, among their families and people. Therefore, the normal situation is for them to remain there... We long for the day when we can return to the land from which we were banished and displaced.

A woman holds a sign with an image of the U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in support of hostages kidnapped by Hamas at a plaza known as hostages square, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, ahead of the expected release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip. (AP)

"Talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they're Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense."

Will Hamas take part in the formal signing?

Hossam Badran: "We are dealing primarily through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, of course... The matter of the official signing -- we will not be involved."

Will the talks establish a pathway to a Palestinian state?

Hossam Badran: "It is not important whether it will be achieved in the near future or not. What is important is that the world realises that the Palestinian issue cannot be ignored.

"If we do not obtain our right to establish our state during this coming phase, there will be no stability in this region, and the Palestinian people will continue and will persist in their struggle and resistance by all forms and by all means until this fundamental goal for Palestinians is achieved."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

