Gaza Plan: Hamas Rejects Proposal To Leave Territory Under Trump Plan, Says No To Disarmament

A displaced Palestinian man carries his belongings as he walks past destroyed buildings in the heavily damaged Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. ( AP )

Doha: Hamas stands ready to fight if war resumes in Gaza and rejects proposals to leave the territory under US President Donald Trump's peace plan, a senior official told AFP on Saturday.

Political bureau member Hossam Badran also predicted difficult negotiations ahead, suggesting the key question of disarmament could be a sticking point for the Palestinian militant group.

He was speaking in Doha -- where Israel struck a Hamas meeting last month, killing six people -- as a ceasefire holds in Gaza ahead of a Monday deadline for the release of Israeli hostages captured during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks. However, many parts of US President Donald Trump's proposal have still not been agreed, including Hamas's disarmament and plans for post-war governance.

This photo shows the document that lays out the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (AP)

Does Hamas intend to retain its weapons?

Hossam Badran: "It is important to note that Hamas's weapons are not the only ones. Today we are talking about weapons that are the weapons of the entire Palestinian people, and weapons in the Palestinian case are a natural thing and a part of history, the present, and the future.

"That is the natural situation, as I said, for every people living under occupation... (and) what weapons are they talking about? Are they talking about tanks? About fighter jets? About advanced weaponry? The weapons possessed by Hamas and by the resistance are individual weapons for the defence of the Palestinian people."

What happens if Israel attacks again?

Hossam Badran: "I believe that all observers and followers did not expect this war to continue for two years, while the resistance, with the help of the Qassam Brigades and others, remains capable of steadfastness, endurance, and directing blows at the occupation army.

A displaced Palestinian woman sits on the remains of a destroyed building in the heavily damaged Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. (AP)

"We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed."