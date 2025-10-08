ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Peace Plan: Hamas Wants Trump To Guarantee Israel Will End War Once For All; Qatar, Turkey To Join Talks Today

Cairo: Qatar's prime minister and Turkish delegates will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators in Egypt on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war even as Hamas officials have sought guarantees from US President Donald Trump that Israel will end the war on Gaza and withdraw from the Palestinian territory, as the second day of indirect negotiations ended in Egypt on Tuesday.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas are being held at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, based on a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump last month.

"There's a real chance that we could do something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, adding that US negotiators were also involved in the talks. "I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately."

Trump said the United States would do "everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal" if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire. The talks came as Israel commemorated the second anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack that triggered the war.

At the close of the Jewish festival of Sukkot, Hamas-led militants launched the deadliest attack on Israel in the country's history, sparking a huge retaliatory offensive in Gaza. It resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also took 251 people hostage into Gaza, of whom 47 remain captive, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead. Global pressure to end the war has escalated, with much of Gaza flattened, a UN-declared famine unfolding and Israeli hostage families still longing for their loved ones' return.

A UN probe last month accused Israel of genocide in Gaza while rights groups have accused Hamas of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the October 7 attack. Both sides reject the allegations.