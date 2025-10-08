Gaza Peace Plan: Hamas Wants Trump To Guarantee Israel Will End War Once For All; Qatar, Turkey To Join Talks Today
Trump said the US would do "everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal" if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:42 AM IST
Cairo: Qatar's prime minister and Turkish delegates will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators in Egypt on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war even as Hamas officials have sought guarantees from US President Donald Trump that Israel will end the war on Gaza and withdraw from the Palestinian territory, as the second day of indirect negotiations ended in Egypt on Tuesday.
Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas are being held at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, based on a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump last month.
"There's a real chance that we could do something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, adding that US negotiators were also involved in the talks. "I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately."
Trump said the United States would do "everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal" if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire. The talks came as Israel commemorated the second anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack that triggered the war.
At the close of the Jewish festival of Sukkot, Hamas-led militants launched the deadliest attack on Israel in the country's history, sparking a huge retaliatory offensive in Gaza. It resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also took 251 people hostage into Gaza, of whom 47 remain captive, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead. Global pressure to end the war has escalated, with much of Gaza flattened, a UN-declared famine unfolding and Israeli hostage families still longing for their loved ones' return.
A UN probe last month accused Israel of genocide in Gaza while rights groups have accused Hamas of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the October 7 attack. Both sides reject the allegations.
'Guarantees'
Hamas's top negotiator, Khalil El-Hayya, said the Islamist group wants "guarantees from President Trump and the sponsor countries that the war will end once and for all". Trump's plan calls for a ceasefire, the release of all the hostages, Hamas's disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
The plan received positive responses from both Israel and Hamas and prompted indirect talks in Egypt since Monday. A Palestinian source close to the Hamas negotiating team said Tuesday's session included Hamas discussing "the initial maps presented by the Israeli side regarding the withdrawal of troops as well as the mechanism and timetable for the hostage-prisoner exchange".
On Wednesday, Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will join the talks, according to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. "The primary guarantee of success at this stage is US President Trump himself... even if it comes to a point to require him imposing a vision," he said.
Qatar said its prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, would attend, while Turkish state media reported the country's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin would lead a delegation to Egypt. Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,160 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers credible.
The data does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but indicates that over half of the dead are women and children. (With inputs from AFP)
