Gaza Health Ministry Says Palestinian Death Toll From Israel-Hamas War Has Surpassed 64,000

Palestinian relatives mourn over the body of 13-year-old Karim Qdeih, who was killed along with others in overnight Israeli strikes, during his funeral outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025 ( AP )

Deir Al-Balah: Israeli strikes killed at least 28 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, overnight and into Thursday, local health officials said. Hamas and Israel reiterated their incompatible demands for ending the nearly two-year war sparked by the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack.

The Gaza Health Ministry meanwhile said the overall Palestinian death toll has climbed past 64,000, including around 400 people who were listed as missing but who it said had been confirmed dead.

Hamas released a statement late Wednesday saying it was open to returning all 48 hostages it still holds — around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive — in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all of Gaza, the opening of border crossings and a start to the daunting challenge of rebuilding Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office dismissed the offer as “spin” and said the war would continue until all the hostages are returned, Hamas is disarmed and Israel has full security control of the territory, with civilian administration delegated to others.

Talks on a temporary ceasefire that would have seen some of the hostages returned broke down last month when U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff walked away, blaming Hamas. The militant group later accepted a proposal that Hamas and Arab mediators said was almost identical to an earlier one accepted by Israel, but there’s been no public indication that talks have resumed.

The latest strikes came as Israeli troops were operating on the outskirts of famine-stricken Gaza City in the initial stages of a planned offensive to take over the most populous Palestinian city, home to around a million people, many of whom have already been displaced multiple times.