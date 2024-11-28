ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Health Ministry Says 9 Killed In Israel Strike

A Palestinian woman mourns as she holds the body of a relative, killed in an Israeli strike, ( AFP )

Gaza City: The Gaza health ministry said an air strike killed nine people in the north of the Hamas-run territory on Wednesday as Israel kept up its bombardment on the day a ceasefire took hold in Lebanon.

The ministry said the strike hit a shelter for displaced people in Al-Tabi'een School in Gaza City's Daraj district.

The Israeli army said it had "eliminated" in Gaza City a suspect in a May 2002 bombing which wounded 10 civilians in the Israeli city of Beersheba.

The military said it had also struck dozens of Hamas targets in the "combat zone" in the northern towns of Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

It said "troops operated to eliminate terrorists in aerial strikes and close-quarters encounters" at the former Al-Harthani School in Beit Lahia.

"During the operation, Hamas terrorists fired anti-tank missiles from the Indonesian Hospital at the troops," the army claimed.