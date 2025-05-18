ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Health Ministry Says All Public Hospitals In North 'Out Of Service'

Volunteers at a charity kitchen provide portions of cooked food to displaced Palestinians in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 17, 2025. The humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip has worsened significantly since Israel blocked all aid from entering the territory on March 2, days before resuming its military offensive following a brief ceasefire. ( AFP )

Gaza City: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday that all public hospitals in the north of the territory were now "out of service" after Israeli forces besieged the Indonesian hospital.

"The Israeli occupation has intensified its siege with heavy fire around the Indonesian hospital and its surroundings, preventing the arrival of patients, medical staff, and supplies -- effectively forcing the hospital out of service," the ministry said.