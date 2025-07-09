ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Doctors Say Israel's Killing Of A Prominent Colleague Leaves A Hard-To-Fill Void

FILE - Palestinians gather around the bodies of Dr. Marwan al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, his wife, his daughter, and his son-in-law, after they were killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on July 2, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: When the onetime director of a Gaza Strip hospital was killed by an Israeli airstrike last week, he joined a growing list of prominent Palestinian doctors who have died during 21 months of war that has devastated the territory’s health system. The death of Dr. Marwan al-Sultan, a 49-year-old cardiologist, was described by colleagues as a major blow personally and professionally, leaving another void in Gaza’s medical establishment that will not be easily replaced.

“He was one of two cardiologists, so by losing Dr. Marwan, thousands of people will lose and suffer,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia, a close friend of his for 15 years, and the director of Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility.

A photograph from 2022 shows Abu Selmia, al-Sultan and 30 other leading doctors and medical experts in Gaza, all faculty smiling after the graduation of medical school students from Islamic University in Gaza City. At least five of those veteran doctors, mentors to the next generation, are now dead – each killed by Israeli airstrikes, except for one who died while in captivity in Israel.

Al-Sultan and three other specialists in the 2022 photo who were killed in airstrikes died during off-duty hours, though it is not clear if these were targeted killings. When asked why al-Sultan’s building was attacked last Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had struck a “key terrorist” from Hamas, without elaborating. The military said it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals” and that the “the incident is under review.”

It will take years to educate a new generation of surgeons and other specialists to replace the ones killed during the war between Hamas and Israel, Abu Selmia said. For now, hospitals have too few experts to provide urgent care at a time of extraordinary need, he said. Hospitals across Gaza also face supply shortages amid steady Israeli bombardment that is resulting in a high number of wounded people seeking treatment on a near-daily basis.

A health care system in crisis

More than 1,400 Palestinian health workers have been killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, according to the United Nations. The Israeli military has raided or laid siege to hospitals throughout the war, accusing Hamas of using them as command centers and to hide fighters, though it has only provided evidence for some of its claims. The World Health Organization has documented nearly 700 attacks on health care facilities during the war.

Al-Sultan gained respect and notoriety within Gaza’s medical community because he refused to leave his hospital in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahiya, even when it came under attack. He was outspoken on social media about the dangers health workers faced in the hospital under Israeli bombardment and siege.

Al-Sultan was the last director of the Indonesian Hospital, the largest in northern Gaza before the Israeli military forced it to close in early June because of military operations around it. In May, al-Sultan described the difficult situation health workers at his facility faced. “We will keep holding on for our patients, for our jobs and our people,” he said in a video posted online by his hospital's backers.

Al-Sultan had plenty of opportunities to practice medicine in other countries, said Dr. Mohammed al-Assi, who studied with him in Jordan. But he decided to go home to serve in Gaza in 2019. Al-Assi, inspired by his friend, followed him. When he heard the news of his killing, al-Assi was shattered. “I’m wondering as any doctor would, was it his fault that he was helping people?”

Other former colleagues were similarly overwhelmed by news of al-Sultan’s death. “A wave of emotion hit me as I suddenly remembered our last video call — how he kept asking me about me and my family when it should have been the other way around,” said Dr. Emad Shaqoura, a former vice dean of the medical faculty at Islamic University who is now in the U.K.

The missile that killed al-Sultan struck the third-floor apartment he was renting with his family in the Gaza City neighborhood of Tal al-Hawa, witnesses and doctors said. His wife, a daughter, and son-in-law were also killed.

Another daughter, Lubna al-Sultan, said the missile crashed into his room around 2 p.m., leaving other units in the building intact. The al-Sultan family had been displaced from their home. “It was not collateral damage,” said Dr. Hadiki Habib, chairman of the Indonesian humanitarian organization that built and funded the Indonesian hospital.