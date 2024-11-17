ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Civil Defence Says 26 Dead, 59 Missing After Israeli Air Strike

The Gaza health ministry on Saturday said the overall death toll in more than 13 months of war had reached over 43,799.

Gaza Civil Defence Says 20 Dead In Israeli Air Strikes
A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on October 29, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : 2 hours ago

Palestinian Territories: Gaza's civil defence said 26 people were killed on Sunday, including children, and at least 59 were missing after an Israeli air strike hit a building in the Palestinian territory's north.

Following the strike early Sunday, 26 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the five-storey residential building in Beit Lahia, "including children and women", civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. He added that at least 59 people were still trapped under the debris.

AFP images showed men covered in dust scrambling to reach people under the rubble, while some of the bodies were taken away on a donkey-pulled cart. Other AFP images showed the flattened building with broken concrete and twisted metal sticking out from the ruins as more bodies covered in blankets lay nearby.

Hamas, which runs the territory, accused Israel of committing a "massacre" which it said is "a continuation of the genocidal war and revenge against unarmed civilians".

Earlier on Sunday, Gaza's civil defence said other Israeli strikes killed at least 20 people, including four women and three children, across the war-torn territory.

Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry on Sunday said the overall death toll in more than 13 months of war had reached 43,846. The majority of the dead are civilians, according to ministry figures, which the United Nations considers reliable.

Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

TAGGED:

GAZA CIVIL DEFENCEPALESTINIAN TERRITORYISRAELI AIR STRIKES KILL GAZA

