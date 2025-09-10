ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Aid Flotilla Activists Say Second Boat Hit By Suspected Drone

A ship that is part of the Global Sumud Flotilla which activists say was attacked by a drone is seen off the coast of of Sidi Bou Saïd in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. ( AP )

Sidi Bou Said: Organisers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said late Tuesday that another of their boats had been struck in a suspected drone attack off Tunisia's coast.

Aiming to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, the flotilla was due to resume its voyage on Wednesday after being delayed multiple times by weather conditions and other issues. "Second night, second drone attack," Melanie Schweizer, one of its coordinators, told AFP.

The British-flagged Alma was docked in Tunisian waters on Tuesday, when it was "attacked" and "sustained fire damage on its top deck", the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement, adding no one was hurt. AFP journalists at the scene saw a boat in the distance surrounded by Tunisian law enforcement vessels with flashing lights.

The incident comes a day after the activists said another of their boats was hit by a similar suspected UAV attack, but Tunisian authorities said "no drones" had been detected. The activists said they would continue their "peaceful voyage" on Wednesday as planned, as the flotilla "presses forward with determination and resolve".

Two nights, two fires

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, posted video of the burning Alma and said it indicated a UAV attack. "Video evidence suggests a drone -- with no light so it could not be seen -- dropped a device that set the deck of the Alma boat on fire," she wrote on social media.