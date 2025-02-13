ETV Bharat / international

Gas Explosion At Taiwan Food Court Kills 1 And Leaves 11 Hospitalized

The blast at food court on 12th floor of Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city, resulted in one death and multiple injuries.

This picture taken and released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on February 13, 2025 shows the scene after an explosion at a department store in Taichung. An explosion in a Taiwan department store on February 13 injured at least 12 people, authorities said, with videos showing large pieces of debris raining down on the street.
This picture taken and released by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on February 13, 2025 shows the scene after an explosion at a department store in Taichung.
By PTI

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

Taiwan: A gas explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one man and left 11 others hospitalized, fire authorities said.

The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. Among the 11 people who were hospitalized, four had no vital signs, the Taichung Fire Bureau said.

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. Parts of the building's exterior were damaged and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets.

Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shock at her office nearby. She said the fire bureau would focus on a rescue operation first, but an investigation was also underway and officers were checking whether there were other sources of danger.

