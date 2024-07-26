ETV Bharat / international

Gang Kills at Least 26 Villagers in Remote Papua New Guinea

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 24 hours ago

A violent incident in Papua New Guinea involving a gang of 30 young men, has left at least 26 people dead. The attacker set fire to all houses in the villages, with many bodies being taken by crocodiles.

A violent incident in Papua New Guinea involving a gang of 30 young men, has left at least 26 people dead. The attacker set fire to all houses in the villages, with many bodies being taken by crocodiles.
A performer in traditional dress in Papua New Guinea (AP)

Melbourne (Australia): At least 26 people were reportedly killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea's north, United Nations and police officials say.

"It was a very terrible thing … when I approached the area, I saw that there were children, men, women. They were killed by a group of 30 young men," acting Provincial Police Commander in the South Pacific island nation's East Sepik province James Baugen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday.

Baugen told the ABC that all the houses in the villages had been burned and the remaining villagers were sheltering at a police station, too scared to name the perpetrators.

"Some of the bodies left in the night were taken by crocodiles into the swamp. We only saw the place where they were killed. There were heads chopped off," Baugen said, adding that the attackers were hiding and there were no arrests yet.

U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement Wednesday that the attacks happened on July 16 and July 18.

"I am horrified by the shocking eruption of deadly violence in Papua New Guinea, seemingly as the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights," Turk said.

Turk said at least 26 people had reportedly died, including 16 children.

"This number could rise to over 50, as local authorities search for missing people. In addition, more than 200 villagers fled as their homes were torched," Turk said.

Melbourne (Australia): At least 26 people were reportedly killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea's north, United Nations and police officials say.

"It was a very terrible thing … when I approached the area, I saw that there were children, men, women. They were killed by a group of 30 young men," acting Provincial Police Commander in the South Pacific island nation's East Sepik province James Baugen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday.

Baugen told the ABC that all the houses in the villages had been burned and the remaining villagers were sheltering at a police station, too scared to name the perpetrators.

"Some of the bodies left in the night were taken by crocodiles into the swamp. We only saw the place where they were killed. There were heads chopped off," Baugen said, adding that the attackers were hiding and there were no arrests yet.

U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement Wednesday that the attacks happened on July 16 and July 18.

"I am horrified by the shocking eruption of deadly violence in Papua New Guinea, seemingly as the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights," Turk said.

Turk said at least 26 people had reportedly died, including 16 children.

"This number could rise to over 50, as local authorities search for missing people. In addition, more than 200 villagers fled as their homes were torched," Turk said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAPUA NEW GUINEA VIOLENCEVIOLENCE IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.