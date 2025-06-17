'Iran Can Never Have Nuclear Weapon,' G7 Leaders Call For De-Escalation Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East

Kananaskis (Canada): Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, leaders of the G7 countries on Tuesday called for a de-escalation of hostilities in the region.

In a statement issued on the sidelines of the G7 summit that began in Kananaskis in Canada on Monday, the leaders reiterated their support for the security of Israel. Calling Iran the principal source of regional instability and terror, the statement affirmed that 'Israel has a right to defend itself'.

"We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians. Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the statement said.

The leaders also hoped that "the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza". "We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the statement said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has cut short his visit to Canada, where he was to attend G7 Summit meetings, to return to Washington DC a day earlier amid the escalating tensions. The White House announced that he is returning early to deal with "what's going on in the Middle East." Trump said he had to be back as soon as he could and announced that the US had signed a trade deal with the UK.

At the summit, Trump warned that Tehran needs to curb its nuclear program before it’s “too late.” He said Iranian leaders would “like to talk”, but they had already had 60 days to reach an agreement on their nuclear ambitions and failed to do so before the Israeli aerial assault began. “They have to make a deal,” he said.

Asked what it would take for the U.S. to get involved in the conflict militarily, Trump said Monday morning, “I don’t want to talk about that.“

But by Monday afternoon (local time), Trump warned ominously on social media, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Shortly after that, Trump decided to leave the summit and skip a series of Tuesday meetings that would address the war in Ukraine and trade issues.

The sudden departure only heightened the drama of a world that seems on the verge of several firestorms. Trump has already imposed severe tariffs on multiple nations that risk a global economic slowdown. There has been little progress on settling the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.