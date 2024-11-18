‘G20's Focus On Global South Makes It Crucial Platform For Reforms Benefiting Developing Nations’, Says Former Diplomat

New Delhi: In light of significant geopolitical challenges, including the pandemic and conflicts in regions like the Middle East and Ukraine, emerging economies are increasingly seeking alternatives to Western-dominated frameworks of global governance. Forums such as the G20 and BRICS highlight this desire for a more multipolar world.

Currently, Brazil is hosting the G20, having enthusiastically taken over the presidency from India in 2023. Following this event, Brazil will hand over the leadership to South Africa, continuing a constructive cycle of cooperation among nations.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the G20 has been led by a country from the global South, starting with Indonesia in 2022. This consistent leadership not only highlights the growing influence of developing nations, but also encourages a more inclusive dialogue on global issues.

Furthermore, the BRICS alliance has emerged as an essential forum for countries in the global South, providing a collaborative space for these nations to express their needs and concerns, fostering a stronger sense of unity and progress.

In fact, South Africa will be the first African country to lead an important global forum. For a long time, it has been the only voice for the entire continent. Last year, the African Union became a permanent member of the G20, thanks to support from the Indian presidency. This change makes the forum more inclusive and allows countries that have been excluded from world politics to have a voice. Former Ambassador and Consul General of India in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jitendra Tripathi explains the role of India as the voice of Global South.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Tripathi said, "India took the lead in advocating for the Global South by hosting its inaugural G20 virtual meeting in January, last year. This initiative was followed by a series of meetings aimed at this objective, culminating in the G20 Summit held in India in September, which included the participation of the African Union, representing 54 nations. This development underscored the G20's focus on the Global South, positioning it as a significant platform for reforms benefiting these nations”.

“Additionally, BRICS Plus has expanded to include several other countries. While Russia was initially viewed as a developed nation and Saudi Arabia has yet to fully engage, other members like the UAE are still classified as developing nations. This indicates that BRICS Plus is largely influenced by the Global South. India’s role in this context is notably unique and advantageous. It serves as an unofficial yet widely acknowledged representative of the Global South while also being a regular participant in G7 Summits for the past eight years. This dual position allows India to act as a bridge between the Global South and wealthier nations, facilitating dialogue on the concerns of developing countries and advocating for their interests”, the former diplomat said.

India’s role as a Troika member

He emphasised that India played a pivotal role as a part of the G20 Troika, along with Brazil and South Africa, adding, “As a part of Troika, India has consistently advocated for a peaceful and negotiated resolution to conflicts rather than resorting to warfare and violent measures.

In pursuit of this objective, India has engaged in discussions with global leaders, including President Zelensky of Ukraine and President Putin of Russia, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Palestinian President Abbas.

In the context of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, both President Zelensky and President Putin have indicated their willingness for India to facilitate a constructive dialogue aimed at achieving an amicable resolution. However, the process has been hindered by the firm stances adopted by the US-led NATO alliance and the corresponding position of Russia.

Nonetheless, there is cautious optimism that the return of Donald Trump may create an environment conducive to dialogue and de-escalation. Such developments could significantly enhance the prospects for a peaceful resolution in the region”.

Significance of the Brazil G20 Summit

Social inclusion, reform of international institutions and energy transitions will remain the major focus of the G20 in Brazil. India is participating in the Summit as a Troika member, and this is Prime Minister Modi’s third official visit to Brazil.

He visited there earlier in 2014 and then subsequently in 2019. Both occasions were for the BRICS Summits that were being hosted by Brazil in those years.

The theme of this G20 is ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet’; and the three key priorities of the Brazilian Presidency are: ‘Social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty’, ‘Energy transitions and the promotion of sustainable development in its economic, social and environmental dimensions’ and finally, ‘Reform of global governance institutions."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the flagship deliverable of the Brazilian Presidency is the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, which will be launched during the Inaugural Session of the Rio Summit.

This will be an initiative that is open to non-G20 countries as well as national, regional and international organisations, regional and multilateral development banks, civil society organisations and philanthropic institutions. There are three pillars under this Alliance and India will be joining the national and knowledge pillars of this Alliance.

It is pertinent to note that G20 has emerged as the primary forum for international economic cooperation and on issues of global significance. It provides an opportunity for leaders of the 21 largest economies in the world, representing about 88% of global GDP, 78% of international trade and nearly three-quarters of the world's population, to come together and discuss key issues impacting the world such as progress on sustainable development goals, multilateral reforms, tackling environmental and climate challenges, debt sustainability, bridging the global digital divide, the energy transition and emerging technologies.

The former ambassador further said that the G20 Summit in Brazil is significant not just for areas affected by war, like Israel-Palestine, Syria-Lebanon, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. These regions are critical points of tension, where many actors like Qatar, the US, and Egypt are trying to negotiate peace.

However, the main purpose of the summit is to help developed and developing nations reach an agreement on carbon footprints and the high taxes proposed by the West, which India has challenged.

“It also focuses on providing funding to help poorer countries buy better technology to lower carbon emissions. India has consistently raised the issue of terrorism in its discussions, showing how significant this concern is. The Summit also aims to achieve sustainable goals like reducing poverty and ensuring access to free energy. If progress is made in these areas, the summit can be considered a success”, he noted.