Five Takeaways From The G20 Summit In Rio

Rio de Janeiro: G20 leaders met in Rio de Janeiro on Monday for talks on climate change, ongoing wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon, and more, at a forum that highlighted differences between world powers but also delivered some successes.

Here are five key takeaways from the summit:

No climate breakthrough

Hopes were high that G20 leaders would jumpstart stalled UN climate talks taking place in Azerbaijan. In their final declaration, however, they merely recognized the need for "substantially scaling up climate finance from billions to trillions from all sources."

Crucially, they did not say who would provide the trillions. They also did not reiterate a commitment made at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai last year for a "just, orderly, and equitable transition" away from fossil fuels.

"They haven't stepped up to the challenge," Mick Sheldrick, co-founder of the Global Citizen campaign group said.

Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine dominated discussions at the G20, a day after the United States gave Kyiv the green light to strike Russian territory with American-supplied long-range missiles. Russia vowed a "response" if hit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who together with Brazil has been pushing for Kyiv to enter peace talks with Russia, urged the G20 to help "cool" the war. In their final statement, G20 leaders said they welcomed "all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace" in Ukraine.

While condemning, as at last year's G20 summit, the "threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition," they made no mention of Russian aggression.